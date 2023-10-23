  

Ex-India cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi passes away at 77

11:40 PM | 23 Oct, 2023
The iconic former Indian cricket captain and spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi, took his final bow on Monday at the age of 77, marking a sad occasion for the sport of cricket.

Bedi, a key character in Indian cricket history, left a lasting impression with his exceptional spin bowling and leadership. The end of an era in Indian cricket is signalled by his departure.

The International Cricket Council has expressed sadness at the passing of former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi at the age of 77.

In a statement, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice extolled the qualities of spin legend Bedi, saying he was one of the masters of flight and turn who would be remembered for years to come.

Bishan Singh Bedi, who was born in Amritsar in 1946, distinguished himself as an Indian cricketer by participating in 67 Test matches between 1967 and 1979.

Bedi made an enduring impact on the game by taking 266 Test wickets over his stellar career. He has one spectacular 10-wicket haul and 14 five-wicket hauls.

The impact of Bishan Singh Bedi went well beyond the cricket pitch. He was a genuine representative of the game, passing on to the younger generation his expertise and love of cricket.

His time as the captain of the Indian cricket team, when he displayed excellent sportsmanship and cricketing talent, made his leadership abilities evident.

