Pakistan’s Squash legend undergoes spine surgery
Web Desk
03:35 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
Share

ISLAMABAD – Squash legend Jansher Khan has been operated successfully for back spinal stenosis lower and upper from Shifa International Hospital, his family announced on Thursday.

Khan, who remained the No.1 squash champion and No.1 player for 10 consecutive years, had been suffering from severe back pain for almost a year.

After the successful operation, he thanked the medical team and the hospital.

