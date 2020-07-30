Pakistan welcomes Eid ceasefire in Afghanistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday welcomed an announcement by Taliban for a three-day ceasefire on the occasion of Eidul Azha and a similar reciprocal statement by the Government of Afghanistan, terming it "a positive development".
"We believe this is a positive development towards advancing the goal of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, and hope that further steps will be taken to implement the US-Taliban Peace Agreement leading to Intra-Afghan negotiations," a Foreign Office statement said.
The Foreign Office said Pakistan remained committed to a "peaceful, stable, democratic, prosperous and united Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours".
Prime Minister's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq also welcomed the development.
"Pakistan welcomes both the ceasefire announced by the Taliban for Eidul Azha and the ceasefire announced by Afghanistan government in response," he said in a tweet.
The ambassador said the United States-Taliban accord signed on February 29, 2020 envisaged release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners by the Afghan government and 1,000 prisoners by Taliban.
"Taliban have declared to release remaining of 1,000 prisoners for Eid. We hope all prisoners are released as per agreement to start Intra-Afghan negotiations," he said.
- Muslims in KSA, gulf countries celebrate Eid-ul-Azha today11:33 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
-
- Pakistan surpasses 278,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,951 confirmed ...10:23 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
- China officially announces launch of Beidou-3 Navigation System09:33 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
- Int’l donors laud Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme09:06 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
- Venice becomes first major film festival to return after coronavirus ...05:04 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
- Trending this summer: Coconut chia pudding with mango puree02:26 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
- Shehzad Roy tests positive for Covid-1901:42 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020