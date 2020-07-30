Pakistan welcomes Eid ceasefire in Afghanistan
Associated Press of Pakistan
03:58 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
Pakistan welcomes Eid ceasefire in Afghanistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday welcomed an announcement by Taliban for a three-day ceasefire on the occasion of Eidul Azha and a similar reciprocal statement by the Government of Afghanistan, terming it "a positive development".

"We believe this is a positive development towards advancing the goal of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, and hope that further steps will be taken to implement the US-Taliban Peace Agreement leading to Intra-Afghan negotiations," a Foreign Office statement said.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan remained committed to a "peaceful, stable, democratic, prosperous and united Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours".

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq also welcomed the development.

"Pakistan welcomes both the ceasefire announced by the Taliban for Eidul Azha and the ceasefire announced by Afghanistan government in response," he said in a tweet.

The ambassador said the United States-Taliban accord signed on February 29, 2020 envisaged release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners by the Afghan government and 1,000 prisoners by Taliban.

"Taliban have declared to release remaining of 1,000 prisoners for Eid. We hope all prisoners are released as per agreement to start Intra-Afghan negotiations," he said.

More From This Category
KP imposes ban on polythene bags
11:02 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
Int’l donors laud Ehsaas Emergency Cash ...
09:06 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
PM Imran orders action against corrupt elements ...
08:27 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
Pakistan Army called in to handle urban flooding ...
10:22 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
British Airways announces to resume flights for ...
08:13 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
PM’s special aides cannot be removed over dual ...
06:23 PM | 30 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Keh Do: Junaid Khan to launch his original motivational web series
05:49 PM | 30 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr