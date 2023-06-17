PCB appoints South Africa’s Morne Morkel as bowling coach

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel as the national side’s bowling coach ahead of two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

In a statement, PCB said he has joined the national side on a six-month contract. Over the course of his 11-year-long international career, Morkel took 309 wickets in 86 Tests, 188 wickets in 117 ODIs and 47 scalps in 44 T20Is.

His last international game was in Lahore for World XI against Pakistan in September 2017.

Earlier today, the cricket board announced 16-member squad for the Test series, which will be played next month. Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has returned to the Pakistan’s Test squad.

The men’s national selection committee has also included uncapped batter Mohammad Huraira and all-rounder Aamir Jamal in the 16-strong squad for what will be Pakistan’s first assignment in the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan will assemble in Karachi on 3 July for a camp ahead of their departure for Sri Lanka on 9 July. The itinerary of the tour will be announced by Sri Lanka Cricket in due course.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka last played a Test series in July 2022 that was drawn 1-1.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood