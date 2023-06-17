Sarfaraz, Shaheen return as Pakistan name 16-member squad for Sri Lanka Tests

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the 16-members squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Uncapped players Mohammad Huraira and Aamir Jamal were included in the squad for the upcoming series against Lankan Lions.

The 16-member squad comprises four spinners, four pacers, six batters and two keeper-batters.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also returned to the squad as the ace speedster is close from reaching a ton of Test wickets. Sharing his views on return, the finest bowler called it excited to be returning to the Pakistan Test side after a year. He mentioned missing Test cricket, saying it was tough for him to be away from this format.

Meanwhile, debutant Huraira makes it to the list after an impressive run. He was the only batter to breach the 1000-run mark, and in 11 games, he made four centuries and two half-tons on his way to 1,024 runs.

The second debutant Aamir entered the list by raking in accolades in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23, where he got 31 wickets, the leading wicket-taker has so far played 23 first-class, 23 List A and 20 T20s.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

???? 16-strong squad for our first assignment of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship ???? Read more ➡️ https://t.co/IwunZOcj6i#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/Pj1YWUmWxg — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 17, 2023

