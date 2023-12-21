Shadab Khan appointed Punjab Police brand ambassador with honorary DSP rank

LAHORE – Punjab Police on Wednesday appointed Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan as its brand ambassador by honouring him with the DSP rank.

Punjab IGP Usman Anwar and Additional IG Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry pinned badges during a ceremony at the Central Police Office.

پاکستانی کرکٹ ٹیم کے سٹار آل راؤنڈر شاداب خان پنجاب پولیس کا حصہ بن گئے، آئی جی پنجاب ڈاکٹر عثمان انور اور ایڈیشنل آئی جی پنجاب سلطان احمد چوہدری نے شاداب خان کو اعزازی ڈی ایس پی کے رینک لگائے۔ پنجاب پولیس نے نامور کرکٹر شاداب خان کو اپنا برینڈ ایمبیسیڈر مقرر کر دیا۔ شاداب خان کو… pic.twitter.com/IV6ggHBvu0 — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 20, 2023

“It is an hounour for me,” the cricketer said while speaking on the occasion. He vowed to play his maximum role to make justice with this honour.

“I will be available to Punjab Police when they needed,” he said.

The IG Punjab said several athletes had been affiliated with the police in the past. He also welcomed him to the police department.

پولیس کا مثبت چہرا عوام کے سامنے لا کر عوام اور پولیس میں روابط مضبوط کرنے کے لیئے آئی جی پنجاب ڈاکٹر عثمان انور کا ایک اور احسن اقدام۔

پنجاب پولیس نے نامور کرکٹر شاداب خان کو اپنا برینڈ ایمبیسیڈر مقرر کر دیا۔ کرکٹ ٹیم کے سٹار آل راؤنڈر شاداب خان کو آئی جی پنجاب ڈاکٹر عثمان انور… pic.twitter.com/X6G5r9zAoO — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 20, 2023

Later, the additional IG took him on a visit to various sections of the Central Police Office and briefed him about their operations.

Recently, Shadab Khan has been ruled of New Zealand tour for the T20I series due to injury he sustained during the National T20 Cup.