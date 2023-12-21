Shadab Khan appointed Punjab Police brand ambassador with honorary DSP rank

LAHORE – Punjab Police on Wednesday appointed Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan as its brand ambassador by honouring him with the DSP rank.
Punjab IGP Usman Anwar and Additional IG Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry pinned badges during a ceremony at the Central Police Office.
پاکستانی کرکٹ ٹیم کے سٹار آل راؤنڈر شاداب خان پنجاب پولیس کا حصہ بن گئے، آئی جی پنجاب ڈاکٹر عثمان انور اور ایڈیشنل آئی جی پنجاب سلطان احمد چوہدری نے شاداب خان کو اعزازی ڈی ایس پی کے رینک لگائے۔ پنجاب پولیس نے نامور کرکٹر شاداب خان کو اپنا برینڈ ایمبیسیڈر مقرر کر دیا۔ شاداب خان کو… pic.twitter.com/IV6ggHBvu0— Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 20, 2023
“It is an hounour for me,” the cricketer said while speaking on the occasion. He vowed to play his maximum role to make justice with this honour.
“I will be available to Punjab Police when they needed,” he said.
The IG Punjab said several athletes had been affiliated with the police in the past. He also welcomed him to the police department.
پولیس کا مثبت چہرا عوام کے سامنے لا کر عوام اور پولیس میں روابط مضبوط کرنے کے لیئے آئی جی پنجاب ڈاکٹر عثمان انور کا ایک اور احسن اقدام۔— Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 20, 2023
Later, the additional IG took him on a visit to various sections of the Central Police Office and briefed him about their operations.
Recently, Shadab Khan has been ruled of New Zealand tour for the T20I series due to injury he sustained during the National T20 Cup.
Pakistani currency witnessed loses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 286.35 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.61
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in local market despite following an uptick in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
