Netizens are not impressed by Ayesha Omar's latest totka

Nobody preaches prioritizing health better than Pakistani actress-singer, Ayesha Omar.

At 41, she not only claims the pinnacle of fashion-forward celebrities through her impeccable sartorial choices and red-carpet appearances but also imparts valuable health wisdom.

In a viral clip circulating across various social media platforms, Omar graced Nida Yasir's morning show, unveiling her personal health "totka" to her fans. The esteemed star suggested a simple yet effective ritual: every morning or twice a day, take a full glass of water and add half a teaspoon of baking soda. According to the Bulbulay star, this remedy aids in clearing out the acidity from the body, emphasizing the importance of this health-conscious practice.

However, fans expressed discontent with this health remedy, labelling it as an "uneducated assumption." They criticized the actress for proposing something potentially hazardous without any prior scientific research to support the suggestion.

On the professional front, Omar is basking in the success of her recent film Money Back Guarantee. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.