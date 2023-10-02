Search

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup warm-up match live streaming

12:57 PM | 2 Oct, 2023
World Cup 2023
New Zealand will take on South Africa in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

England faces Bangladesh in the other warm-up tie of the day.

New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2023 live streaming in Pakistan

New Zealand vs South Africa warm-up match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.

New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2023 live streaming in India

New Zealand vs South Africa match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.

Squads:

NEW ZEALAND

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

SOUTH AFRICA

Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi

