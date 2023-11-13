Gold prices see marginal fall in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 13 November 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices have remained under pressure in the local market in line with the downward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 November 2023

On November 13, 2023 (Monday), the price for 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs210,000 and the price of 22-karat gold hovers at Rs192,500 per tola.

Meanwhile, the 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs180,041, and the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs165,038.

In the international market, bullion registered losses, with the current rate hovering at $1,935 per ounce, with a drop of more than $3.

Last week, the price of gold saw many fluctuations in the domestic market as people invested heavily in precious metal.

