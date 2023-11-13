Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, other currencies; Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market on November 13, 2023.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the local currency was quoted 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling in open market.

Meanwhile, the price of Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80 for buying and 80.8 for selling, Saudi Riyal SAR hovered around 76.85.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 November 2023