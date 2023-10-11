World Cup 2023: Here's all the records made in Pakistan vs Sri Lanka thriller 

Pakistan on Tuesday chased the highest total of the World Cup history to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the 8th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad.

After opting to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 344/9; nevertheless, Pakistan easily chased it down and won by 6 wickets. Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan shredded Sri Lanka's bowling.

Here's all the records made in this match:

- This marks the largest pursuit in World Cup history at 345.

- Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan becomes just the second wicketkeeper in World Cup history to go over 100 points for his nation.

- This is the first World Cup game to have four unique centurions.



- At the age of 23 years and 324 days, Abdullah Shafique became the second-youngest Pakistani player to hit a century in a World Cup match.

- In the ODI World Cup, Kusal Mendis provided Sri Lanka with the quickest century.

- This is Pakistan's eighth straight victory over Sri Lanka at a World Cup.

- This is the best winning streak for any team in the World Cup history. India's 7-match winning streak over Pakistan is 2nd in the rank.