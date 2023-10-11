Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 11, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,590.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Karachi PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Islamabad PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Peshawar PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Quetta PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Sialkot PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Attock PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Gujranwala PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Jehlum PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Multan PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Bahawalpur PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Gujrat PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Nawabshah PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Chakwal PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Hyderabad PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Nowshehra PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Sargodha PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Faisalabad PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301 Mirpur PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301

What is the price of 1 tola gold in Pakistan today?

Today Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs201,300 for 1 Tola.

What is the exact rate of gold in Pakistan?

The gold rate calculation depends on making charges, the price of mixed alloys and purity, Above mentioned are the prices of gold in Pakistan.

What is the price of 21k gold in Karachi today?

21 karat rate for per tola in Karachi is available at Rs176138.

What is the gold 24-carat today in Pakistan?

Price of 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs,201300, whereas price of 23 Karat, 10 grams stands at Rs172,590.

What is the price of 1 gram gold in Pakistan?

Price of 1 gram of Gold in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs17259, and 21 Karat stands at Rs15821.