Sharjah Ruler Awarded Portugal’s Highest Cultural Honour

SHARJAH – His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has been awarded the Grand Collar of the Order of Camões, the highest sovereign cultural honour of the Portuguese Republic.

The award was presented by His Excellency Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal, during an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Lisbon.

His Highness is the first Arab figure to receive the Order of Camões and the sixth recipient worldwide, marking a rare international recognition of an Arab cultural project rooted in dialogue, scholarship, and humanistic values.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, alongside senior officials, cultural figures, and media representatives. The honour recognises the Ruler of Sharjah’s global standing as a leading intellectual figure and his sustained contributions to cross-cultural understanding.

In his keynote address, President Rebelo de Sousa described the visit as a reflection of the deep historical ties between Portugal and the United Arab Emirates. He highlighted the shared personal commitment he and the Ruler of Sharjah hold toward advancing cultural dialogue and strengthening trust between societies, expressing confidence that future generations would continue to benefit from this intellectual exchange.

Addressing His Highness, the President said the award was a fitting way to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Portugal, praising the Ruler of Sharjah’s “enlightened, distinguished and open personality” and his contribution to intercultural dialogue founded on intellectual dedication, mutual respect, and empathy.

President Rebelo de Sousa also referred to the long-standing relationship between His Highness and Portugal’s academic and cultural institutions, particularly the University of Coimbra, which awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2018 in recognition of his scholarly, literary, cultural, and humanitarian contributions, including his research on the Portuguese presence in Asia and the Middle East.

He noted that this cooperation was further strengthened during the Ruler of Sharjah’s most recent visit, which saw the inauguration of the Centre for Arabic Studies and the Joanina Digital Library, initiatives reflecting a shared commitment to knowledge exchange and academic collaboration. The President also announced that Portugal will be the Guest of Honour at this February’s Sharjah Heritage Days, represented by a delegation led by the Portuguese Minister of Culture.

In his address, the Ruler of Sharjah expressed pride in receiving the honour, emphasising the role of culture in building bridges between peoples. He said the award carried particular meaning coming from a nation known for its rich scientific and cultural heritage and its respect for knowledge.

Reflecting on his visits to Portugal, His Highness described them as encounters with a living history that links Portugal with the Arab Gulf, noting that culture has honoured the past, built the present, and offers hope for a shared future based on cooperation and constructive partnership.

He added that the honour was a source of pride for Arab culture, the cultural vision of the UAE, and Sharjah’s long-standing belief that culture is a necessity rather than a luxury, and that its absence comes at a high cost.

His Highness thanked Portugal for its openness to world cultures and its belief in dialogue between civilisations, stressing that culture is not merely a legacy to be preserved but a bridge to be built with others. He concluded by expressing condolences and solidarity with Portugal following the recent storm that claimed several lives.

Established to honour the legacy of the Portuguese poet Luís de Camões, the Order of Camões recognises individuals who have made lasting contributions to culture and advanced dialogue through language, literature, and thought. In its highest grade, the Grand Collar is reserved for a select group of leaders and thinkers whose influence transcends national borders.

The award recognises a cultural project pursued by the Ruler of Sharjah for more than five decades, grounded in the belief that knowledge is a shared human legacy and that culture is a practical instrument for understanding between civilisations. A thinker, historian, and writer, His Highness has published nearly 200 works across historical, literary, cultural, and theatrical fields, many of which have been translated into more than 20 languages.

His efforts have extended to Europe through initiatives supporting Arabic studies, academic research, and the preservation and digitisation of rare manuscripts and collections in Portuguese libraries. Together, these endeavours reflect a cultural vision that places people at the centre of knowledge and positions culture as a shared language beyond conflict and division.