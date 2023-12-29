MQM's Raza Haroon and Anis advocate join PPP after meeting Zardari

KARACHI – After a meeting with President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senior leaders Anis advocate and Raza Haroon along with their colleagues have officially announced to join PPP.

According to the press release issued by PPP Media Cell Asif Ali Zardari welcomed Anis Advocate, Raza Haroon and their colleagues for joining PPP.

During the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari and former leaders of MQM Rabta Committee Anis Advocate and Raza Haroon also discussed the Charter of Karachi for the development, prosperity, peace and reconciliation environment in of the metropolis.

The former president said that the Charter of Karachi will have a far-reaching impact on the future of the “Shahr-e-Quaid”