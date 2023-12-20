Mehwish Hayat walks as a “magnificent muse" for Fahad Hussayn

Acclaimed Pakistani actress, Mehwish Hayat, has taken to social media platform to share a throwback moment and an appreciation post for her “treasured lifelong friend” at the recently held Bridal Couture Week (BCW) 2023 — a show which was the highlight of Pakistani fashion industry.
Graced by A-list stars, supermodels, and up-and-coming talents, BCW was a star studded affair, but Hayat's presence made the event ever so memorable!
Reminiscing the BCW event and her walk for Pakistani fashion designer, Fahad Hussayn, as a “magnificent muse,” the Ms. Marvel star took to Instagram to share snippets from the event on her official Instagram handle.
Hayat, who enjoys 5.2 millions fans and followers on the picture-sharing app, — making her one of the most followed stars in the entertainment industry — treated her social media fandom with wholesome moments.
“Last Friday felt surreal as I walked the runway as Fahad Hussayn's magnificent muse in breathtaking bridal red!” the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar actress began writing in the caption of her social media post.
Hayat also revealed that she has “personally” known the acclaimed designer “for years” adding that she could “feel the care and effort poured into every stitch” of the oh-so-gorgeous bridal wear.
“Having known Fahad personally for years, I could feel the care and effort poured into every stitch as I twirled in the gorgeous lehenga.”
Feeling like “royalty” in the dress, Hayat added, “The sumptuous silks, divine embroidery and flattering silhouette he had so lovingly crafted made me feel like royalty.”
The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star also expressed her immense gratitude for such an honour, writing, “Such an honour to showcase the exceptional talents of a treasured lifelong friend!”
On the work front, Hayat's recent projects include Chhalawa, Baaji, London Nahi Jaunga, Enaaya, and Ms. Marvel.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.25
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
