Mehwish Hayat walks as a “magnificent muse" for Fahad Hussayn

Acclaimed Pakistani actress, Mehwish Hayat, has taken to social media platform to share a throwback moment and an appreciation post for her “treasured lifelong friend” at the recently held Bridal Couture Week (BCW) 2023 — a show which was the highlight of Pakistani fashion industry.

Graced by A-list stars, supermodels, and up-and-coming talents, BCW was a star studded affair, but Hayat's presence made the event ever so memorable!

Reminiscing the BCW event and her walk for Pakistani fashion designer, Fahad Hussayn, as a “magnificent muse,” the Ms. Marvel star took to Instagram to share snippets from the event on her official Instagram handle.

Hayat, who enjoys 5.2 millions fans and followers on the picture-sharing app, — making her one of the most followed stars in the entertainment industry — treated her social media fandom with wholesome moments.

“Last Friday felt surreal as I walked the runway as Fahad Hussayn's magnificent muse in breathtaking bridal red!” the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar actress began writing in the caption of her social media post.

Hayat also revealed that she has “personally” known the acclaimed designer “for years” adding that she could “feel the care and effort poured into every stitch” of the oh-so-gorgeous bridal wear.

Feeling like “royalty” in the dress, Hayat added, “The sumptuous silks, divine embroidery and flattering silhouette he had so lovingly crafted made me feel like royalty.”

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star also expressed her immense gratitude for such an honour, writing, “Such an honour to showcase the exceptional talents of a treasured lifelong friend!”

On the work front, Hayat's recent projects include Chhalawa, Baaji, London Nahi Jaunga, Enaaya, and Ms. Marvel.