Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 21 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in local market despite following an uptick in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 21 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.

In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.

Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan