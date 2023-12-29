China Ice & Snow tourism promotion season launched in Pakistan

The China Ice & Snow Tourism Overseas Promotion Season 2024 has been launched in Pakistan by the China Cultural Center in collaboration with the Culture Office of the Embassy of China in Pakistan.

The event was launched in Pakistan in December 2023 and will go through the end of January 2024.

Numerous promotional videos, documentaries, and exhibitions will be aired on the China Cultural Center in Pakistan’s official Facebook page, as well as Official WeChat Account, Twitter Account of Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counsellor at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad and the Center’s Director, and other platforms, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

The objective is to enhance the understanding of China's ice and snow culture and tourism with Pakistani audiences and global internet users, therefore motivating people to travel to China and witness this natural splendour for themselves.