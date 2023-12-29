Sadia Faisal and Mahnoor Pervaiz set the dance floor on fire at Arsalan Faisal's wedding

Celebrity weddings are no less than any star-studded event, and Arsalan Faisal's wedding gala was no less than a luxurious extravaganza with stars from the constellation of the entertainment industry in attendance.

Tying the knot with Dr Nisha Talat amid close family and friends, Faisal's big day was celebrated by the showbiz fraternity's bigwigs.

Sadia Faisal and Mahnoor Pervaiz ignited the dance floor with an incandescent performance on Faisal's big day, leaving everyone mesmerized. Their dynamic routine was set to the infectious beats of Bollywood pop songs, "Manike." and "Barso Re". Sadia's killer dance moves and Mahnoor's captivating expressions cast a spell over the audience, creating a hypnotic ambience that added an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

The duo was applauded and received numerous compliments from the gathering for her performance and the video even went viral on Instagram with fans having mixed reactions.