Another Karachi girl flees home to marry ‘love of her life’ in Lahore

KARACHI – In a recap of Dua Zahra case, a missing girl believed to be abducted from her residence in Karachi, found in Lahore where she tied the knot of her 'free will'.

The matter surfaced as the parents of the missing girl filed a police complaint in which the complainant alleged kidnapping by a boy named Abdullah.

Reports in local media said the girl, a resident of Shah Faisal Colony, left her home in mid-February and they filed an FIR under Section 365-B of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A man named Abdullah has been nominated as kidnapper in the FIR. Police parties later raided several cities including Peshawar and Lahore, and found the girl believed to be of 13 years old in the Punjab capital.

Karachi police officials claimed that the girl gets hitched with her free consent and investigators are verifying the marriage papers.

The recent case followed developments of Dua Zahra case which dominated local media as a Karachi teenager escaped home to marry a boy named Zaheer.

Dua’s father moved to the country's top court for his daughter’s recovery, and police recovered the missing girl from Bahawalnagar. After Dua Zahra’s medical tests, the girl was reunited with her parents.