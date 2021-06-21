Wedding bells ringing for Usama Khan?

The rumour mill has been abuzz for quite some time now that drama industry star Usama Khan might be tying the knot soon with his co-star Zainab Shabbir.

While their reel life chemistry in the drama serial Sanwari was admired by fans, their real-life romance is yet to be officially confirmed.

Recently, the Ishq Jalebi star was asked about his wedding plans to which he confirmed he will be tying the knot soon. He did not mention when or who is the lucky lady.

Zainab and Usama consider themselves best friends and often share pictures with each other on their Instagram.

Their adorable exchange is equally loved by the fans and they cant wait to see if the duo makes it official or whether there a celebrity wedding on cards.

On the work front, Usama Khan won the Hum Award for Best Soap Actor. Later, he starred in drama serials Bezuban and Main Khwab Bunti Hon.

Moreover, the duo is all set to star in the upcoming drama serial Meray Apnay as per the reports.