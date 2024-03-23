Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

This Muslim country now issues e-visa for foreigners

Web Desk
04:31 PM | 23 Mar, 2024
This Muslim country now issues e-visa for foreigners

TRIPOLI - In another exciting move for globetrotters, the government of Libya has announced to issue e-visas for tourists to boost tourism and spur the economy.

In this regard, the Government of National Unity has started issuing e-visas for foreigners starting from March 21.

On the other hand, the government has also announced that the e-visa will be launched on May 1 for foreign workers to Libya after completing all legal procedures related to the work visa.

The Minister of Labour and Rehabilitation, Ali Al-Abed, confirmed the development and said this measure will eliminate fraud and contribute to organizing expatriate workers.

It is to be clarified that the government is also working on residency permits for foreigners and visas for temporary tasks, and it is expected to be launched before the end of next June.

The Director of the Passports and Nationality Authority of Libya has confirmed that this project will contribute to facilitating procedures for foreigners and tourists and organizing the granting of residency and work visas, Libyaobserver reported.

Libya has seen political chaos after the ouster of long-term leader Colonel Gaddafi who seized power in 1969 and ruled with an iron fist for four decades until he was toppled and killed in 2011. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh is currently ruling the country amid criticism and hopes.

Libya, situated in North Africa, is bordered by the Mediterranean Sea to the north. Renowned for its rich history and diverse landscapes, Libya offers a blend of ancient ruins, vibrant cities, and vast desert expanses. Tripoli, Benghazi, Misrata, and Sabha are among its popular cities. With an area of 1,759,541 sq km and a population of 7 million, the country's language is Arabic.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

04:31 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

This Muslim country now issues e-visa for foreigners

04:10 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

High profile committee set up to oversee PIA's privatization

12:50 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Finance Minister announces timeline for PIA privatization

12:41 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

After students, Canada announces to reduce entry of temporary ...

12:27 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Greece set to tighten conditions for Golden Visa

12:15 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Germany introduces fresh reforms to relax conditions for ...

Immigration

09:02 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Canada updates eligibility criteria for Spousal Open Work Permit: ...

09:11 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Russia engages Asian, African countries for visa-free travel

11:08 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

World famous airport hosts Iftar at runway: Details inside

10:25 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Japan to allow long-term stay of foreigners with fresh visa program

07:38 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

China announces relaxation of visa rules for foreigners

09:21 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Hajj 2024: Mandatory Hajj training to begin after Eid

Advertisement

Latest

04:31 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

This Muslim country now issues e-visa for foreigners

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee open market rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 23 March 2024 rates here

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.

USD to PKR

One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: