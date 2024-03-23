This Muslim country now issues e-visa for foreigners

TRIPOLI - In another exciting move for globetrotters, the government of Libya has announced to issue e-visas for tourists to boost tourism and spur the economy.

In this regard, the Government of National Unity has started issuing e-visas for foreigners starting from March 21.

On the other hand, the government has also announced that the e-visa will be launched on May 1 for foreign workers to Libya after completing all legal procedures related to the work visa.

The Minister of Labour and Rehabilitation, Ali Al-Abed, confirmed the development and said this measure will eliminate fraud and contribute to organizing expatriate workers.

It is to be clarified that the government is also working on residency permits for foreigners and visas for temporary tasks, and it is expected to be launched before the end of next June.

The Director of the Passports and Nationality Authority of Libya has confirmed that this project will contribute to facilitating procedures for foreigners and tourists and organizing the granting of residency and work visas, Libyaobserver reported.

Libya has seen political chaos after the ouster of long-term leader Colonel Gaddafi who seized power in 1969 and ruled with an iron fist for four decades until he was toppled and killed in 2011. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh is currently ruling the country amid criticism and hopes.

Libya, situated in North Africa, is bordered by the Mediterranean Sea to the north. Renowned for its rich history and diverse landscapes, Libya offers a blend of ancient ruins, vibrant cities, and vast desert expanses. Tripoli, Benghazi, Misrata, and Sabha are among its popular cities. With an area of 1,759,541 sq km and a population of 7 million, the country's language is Arabic.