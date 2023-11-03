Shopping at Sabyasachi for sherwani, are wedding bells ringing for Babar Azam?

Looks like Babar Azam is the next groom from the national cricket team! Media outlets have been speculating that the 29-year-old will soon be getting hitched. Azam further piqued everyone's interest when he was spotted trying Sabyasachi sherwani for his big day.

The Indian brand, known for its delicately handmade haute couture and hefty prices, became Azam's choice as reports by Indian media suggest that he possibly spent a substantial amount of INR seven lakh on a designer sherwani for his wedding day. Additionally, Azam spent a check on jewellery from a renowned jewellery maker.

Reports also suggest that the PCT captain's wedding is scheduled for the end of this year.

The green shirts are currently struggling to solidify their position in the ongoing World Cup 2023 with an unfavourable mark in their World Cup history, experiencing an unprecedented streak of four consecutive losses within the tournament. Their latest defeat came at the hands of South Africa, who secured a nail-biting victory by a single wicket on October 27.