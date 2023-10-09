Search

Babar Azam’s noodles eating video after maiden win in World Cup 2023 goes viral

Web Desk
02:57 PM | 9 Oct, 2023
Babar Azam’s noodles eating video after maiden win in World Cup 2023 goes viral
Pakistani captain Babar Azam is known for his matchless and genuine technique, temperament, and talent all over the world, and besides his on-field skills, the flamboyant hitter also remains in the news with off-the-field happenings.

Last week, Pakistan bagged a clinical victory over the Netherlands, and an awards ceremony was held in the dressing room, team director, Mikey Arthur, presented awards to the players.

During the pep talk, and awards distribution, a clip captured a celebratory moment as Pakistan’s all-format skipper Babar Azam was having Noodles.

The clip has since raked in massive reactions, some expressed a desire to share a meal of noodles with Babar Azam, while others told him to focus on the game and to follow a strict diet.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

