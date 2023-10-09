Bid to smuggle iPhone’s latest models into Pakistan through Umrah pilgrims foiled

KARACHI – Pakistan Customs officials foiled an attempt to smuggling various models of iPhone into the country at Karachi airports.
The officials recovered 51 handsets from the possession of Umrah pilgrims, who were examined when they landed at the Jinnah International Airport.
The recovered phones including 25 iPhone 15 Pro max, 12 iPhone 14 Pro max, 14 iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. The value of the mobile phones has been estimated at Rs27.4 million.
The smugglers, who had trapped the pilgrims, wanted to evadeRs8.8 million in wake of duty taxes by illegally brining the mobile phones to Pakistan.
Reports said the authorities recovered the boxes of the iPhones from the pilgrims’ luggage. The organized groups involved in such illegal activities lure the pilgrims with cheap air tickets and some monetary benefits if they agree to carry the phones to Pakistan.
