Indian fans root for Babar Azam and Team Pakistan during World Cup 2023

Web Desk
08:01 PM | 8 Oct, 2023
Source: representational picture

CHENNAI – Pakistan kickstarted World Cup 2023 campaign with clinical win over the Netherlands, and Men in Green eye advancing momentum in the leading cricket event.

Pakistan’s all-skipper Babar Azam is acknowledged and applauded as the finest player with his matchless and genuine technique, temperament, and talent all over the world, including in arch-rival India, where the ICC World Cup is underway.

During Pakistan’s game against the Dutch, Indian crowd went viral online as fans cheered for Babar Azam and Green Shirts.

Upcoming in the flagship cricket is Pakistan's fixture against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

World Cup 2023: Pakistani players hold intense practice session ahead of match against Sri Lanka

