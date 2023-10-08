Top 5 fastest World Cup centuries ever

South Africa's Aiden Markram holds the record of hitting the fastest century in World Cup cricket history, which he made against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Aiden Markram, coming to bat in the 31st over, reached 100 quickly—in just 49 balls—becoming the fastest World Cup batter ever. By one ball, he improved on Kevin O'Brien's previous record. In the end, Markram scored 106 off 54 (14 fours, 3 sixes).

This was the fourth occurrence (first in the World Cup) of three batters scoring hundreds in the same ODI innings. Quinton de Kock (100 in 84 deliveries) and Rassie van der Dussen (108 in 110) all reached hundreds earlier in the game.

The highest World Cup innings ever was 428-5, which South Africa finished with.

