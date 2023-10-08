Top 5 fastest World Cup centuries ever

South Africa's Aiden Markram holds the record of hitting the fastest century in World Cup cricket history, which he made against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
Aiden Markram, coming to bat in the 31st over, reached 100 quickly—in just 49 balls—becoming the fastest World Cup batter ever. By one ball, he improved on Kevin O'Brien's previous record. In the end, Markram scored 106 off 54 (14 fours, 3 sixes).
This was the fourth occurrence (first in the World Cup) of three batters scoring hundreds in the same ODI innings. Quinton de Kock (100 in 84 deliveries) and Rassie van der Dussen (108 in 110) all reached hundreds earlier in the game.
The highest World Cup innings ever was 428-5, which South Africa finished with.
Top 5 Fastest World Cup centuries
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 8, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
