Top 5 fastest World Cup centuries ever

08:24 PM | 8 Oct, 2023
Top 5 fastest World Cup centuries ever
Source: ICC

South Africa's Aiden Markram holds the record of hitting the fastest century in World Cup cricket history, which he made against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. 

Aiden Markram, coming to bat in the 31st over, reached 100 quickly—in just 49 balls—becoming the fastest World Cup batter ever. By one ball, he improved on Kevin O'Brien's previous record. In the end, Markram scored 106 off 54 (14 fours, 3 sixes).

This was the fourth occurrence (first in the World Cup) of three batters scoring hundreds in the same ODI innings. Quinton de Kock (100 in 84 deliveries) and Rassie van der Dussen (108 in 110) all reached hundreds earlier in the game.

The highest World Cup innings ever was 428-5, which South Africa finished with.

Top 5 Fastest World Cup centuries

  • Aiden Markram (South Africa against. Sri Lanka, Delhi 2023): 49 balls: When Sri Lanka was on 214-2 in the 31st over, Markram pillaged their attack to break the World Cup record. Six runs later, he was out.
  • Kevin O'Brien, 50 balls (Ireland against. England, Bengaluru, 2011): O'Brien's 63-ball 123, one of the finest innings ever, assisted Ireland in their historic victory over England as they chased down 328. The chase is still the highest in World Cup cricket.
  • Glenn Maxwell, 51 balls (Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2015), Sydney: Maxwell, like Markram, had arrived following a significant relationship. He hit 102 in 53 balls by fully utilising the now-defunct batting powerplay.
  • South Africa vs. West Indies, Sydney 2015, AB de Villiers, 52 balls: After de Villiers reached his hundred, his innings went into a sensational phase. He took only 12 balls to get to his third fifty, which is still the fastest 150 ever at 64 balls, then he struck two sixes to reach 162 not out in 66 balls.
  • Eoin Morgan (England vs. Afghanistan, Manchester, 2019), 57 balls: Not only in the World Cup, but also in all ODIs, Morgan's 17 sixes on that particular day still stand as a record. His 148 required 71 balls.

Aiden Markram hits fastest ODI World Cup hundred

