CWC23, #AUSvNED: Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs

08:58 AM | 25 Oct, 2023
World Cup 2023
Source: Twitter

NEW DELHI – Australia maintained their incredible momentum and defeated the Netherlands by 309 runs on Wednesday in the 24th match of the ICC World Cup 2023,at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India.

The Australians' enormous victory, which was the biggest in the super event's history with 309 runs, significantly improved their net run rate (NRR) and solidified their place in the semi-final.

Not a single Dutch batsman was able to remain composed and withstand the potent bowling assault of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, and Mitchell Marsh while chasing the enormous 400-run total.

The Netherlands were shortly bowled out for just 90 runs as they continued to lose wickets swiftly.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first against the Netherlands.

Maxwell smashed fastest ODI century (100 off 40) while Warner made 104 off 93 to raise the total. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne also played strong innings as they scored 71 and 62 respectively. 

The Dutch side had outclassed the in-form South African team earlier in the tournament, and showed great fight in their last match against Sri Lanka.

A victory against the Netherlands will further improve Australia’s chances of qualifying to the semi-finals.

Squads:

Australia (Probable XI)

Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (C), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

Netherlands (Probable XI)

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.

World Cup 2023: South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 149 runs 

