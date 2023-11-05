ICC slaps Pakistan with fine for slow over-rate against New Zealand

The International Cricket Council (ICC) fined Pakistan cricket team 10% from match fees on Sunday for their slow over rate in the 35th ICC World Cup match against New Zealand on Saturday in Bengaluru.

This punishment was handed by Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee Richie Richardson, who discovered that Babar Azam's side was two overs behind the acceptable rate, even after accounting in time allowances.

This action complies with the minimum over-rate offences specified in Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

This article states that if a team doesn't bowl in the specified time, players will be penalised five percent of their match fee. Babar Azam waived the requirement for a formal hearing by admitting to the offence and accepting the suggested fine.

Along with third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Joel Wilson, the on-field umpires Paul Wilson and Richard Kettleborough submitted the complaint.