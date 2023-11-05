Karachi police register first online FIR from New York

Sindh Police have achieved a new milestone by registering an online FIR from New York in Karachi.

Applicant Kamran, an American citizen, has complained to the police that his father's car has been stolen from outside his house. The East Police have filed a report of auto theft.

The complainant alleged that Rizwan Ashraf, also known as Jhoole Laal, stole his father's car and sold it for Rs65,000. He said the accused got fake papers of the car prepared before stealing it from outside his house in Gulshan-e-Jamal.

On Kamran's application, Shahrah Faisal Police have registered a case and are investigating.