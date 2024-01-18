Search

Imran Khan raises concern over Pak-Iran attacks

08:05 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
Imran Khan raises concern over Pak-Iran attacks

RAWALPINDI – Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has condemned the Iranian attacks, questioning how the situation escalated to this point. 

He raised concerns over the escalation between the two countries and criticised the individual responsible for putting their country in such a position. He expressed these views while talking to media media at the Adiala Jail.

Imran Khan mentioned that Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured Afghanistan of complete cooperation during his tenure as foreign minister. However, during Bilawal Bhutto's tenure as Foreign Minister, there was no visit to Afghanistan, emphasizing that counterterrorism in Afghanistan cannot be achieved without cooperation. 

Reflecting on his visit to Iran as the prime minister, Imran Khan stated that he met the Supreme Leader. However, he questioned whether damaging relations with Iran serves Pakistan's interests. 

Imran Khan criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) policy towards Iran, suggesting that instead of escalating the situation, efforts should be made to diffuse tensions.

The ousted prime minister highlighted the challenges faced by the country due to the postponement of elections, stating that if elections were held in October, stability would have been achieved. He accused the PPP of manipulating the elections to prevent PTI from coming to power, asserting that a caretaker prime minister will not take concreate actions.

Regarding his time in jail, Imran Khan revealed that there is only one TV channel available, which airs propaganda. He used to watch sports on TV but stopped watching after the World Cup. He emphasized that he exercises for about one and a half hours in the morning and reads the Quran three times a day. Despite the difficulties of jail life, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to read books and engage in solitary worship.

Imran Khan remarked that imprisonment provides individuals with the opportunity to think and read. He has read the biography of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) while in jail. He stated that when a person gains control over his desires, there is no difficulty.

Gold & Silver Rate

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

Forex

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.9 752.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 40.85 41.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.98 918.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.47 735.47
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 325.45 327.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.92 8.07

