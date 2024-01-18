Imran Khan raises concern over Pak-Iran attacks

RAWALPINDI – Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has condemned the Iranian attacks, questioning how the situation escalated to this point.

He raised concerns over the escalation between the two countries and criticised the individual responsible for putting their country in such a position. He expressed these views while talking to media media at the Adiala Jail.

Imran Khan mentioned that Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured Afghanistan of complete cooperation during his tenure as foreign minister. However, during Bilawal Bhutto's tenure as Foreign Minister, there was no visit to Afghanistan, emphasizing that counterterrorism in Afghanistan cannot be achieved without cooperation.

Reflecting on his visit to Iran as the prime minister, Imran Khan stated that he met the Supreme Leader. However, he questioned whether damaging relations with Iran serves Pakistan's interests.

Imran Khan criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) policy towards Iran, suggesting that instead of escalating the situation, efforts should be made to diffuse tensions.

The ousted prime minister highlighted the challenges faced by the country due to the postponement of elections, stating that if elections were held in October, stability would have been achieved. He accused the PPP of manipulating the elections to prevent PTI from coming to power, asserting that a caretaker prime minister will not take concreate actions.

Regarding his time in jail, Imran Khan revealed that there is only one TV channel available, which airs propaganda. He used to watch sports on TV but stopped watching after the World Cup. He emphasized that he exercises for about one and a half hours in the morning and reads the Quran three times a day. Despite the difficulties of jail life, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to read books and engage in solitary worship.

Imran Khan remarked that imprisonment provides individuals with the opportunity to think and read. He has read the biography of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) while in jail. He stated that when a person gains control over his desires, there is no difficulty.