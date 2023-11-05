Fawad Chaudhry sent on two-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD – A lower court in the federal capital on Sunday granted the police a two-day physical remand of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

With his face covered with a black cloth, Islamabad Police drove Fawad to court in an armoured vehicle. His wife Hiba Chaudhry and brothers were also present at the hearing.

Faisal Chaudhry, his brother and lawyer, objected to the Islamabad Police's act of covering Fawad's face with a black cloth.

The prosecution requested a five-day remand of Fawad, but the court granted two-day remand.

The FIR against Fawad was read out by the court and it became clear that he had been detained on charges of taking Rs5,000,000 bribe from a job seeker.

Muhammad Zaheer, the complainant, said that Fawad threatened to kill him when he demanded his money back.

Fawad, however, expressed concerns about the complainant's failure to show up in the court for the hearing. In addition, he informed the court that he was in need of medical care due to a lung condition.