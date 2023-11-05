Kohli becomes seventh player to score century on birthday

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Sunday became the seventh player to score a century on his birthday.

Kohli played a 101-run innings against South Africa in the 37th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Unbeaten Kohli powered his team to a total of 326 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Chasing the target, South Africa collapsed at 83 runs in 27.1 overs.

Indian batter Vinod Kambli was the first to hit a century on his birthday in 1993. Since then, six other players have scored a hundred in One-Day International cricket on their birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar was the second player to score a century to celebrate his birthday. In 1998, in a match against Australia, Tendulkar registered a 134-run knock.

Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya scored a century on his birthday in 2008 against Bangladesh.

In the ICC ODI World Cup, this scenario has played out three times. First, in 2011, when Ross Taylor smashed an unbeaten 131-run knock against Pakistan and then twice in 2023.

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh scored 121 runs against Pakistan on his 32nd birthday on 20 October 2023.

On Sunday, Kohli achieved another milestone as he equalled the record of Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries in the One-Day International format.

Kohli, 35, displayed A-game and registered a world record of 49 ODI tons, in a World Cup clash against South Africa.

The leading batter achieved a record-equalling ton off 119 balls. Sachin Tendulkar scored his 49th century in his 451st ODI innings, whereas Virat achieved the feat in his 277th innings.

In today's game, he remained unbeaten on 101 off 121 balls, helping his side to score 326 runs against South Africa.

Kohli's ton continues a vigorous year for him in this format as he has more than 1000 runs with five centuries in 2023, at an average of 72.18 and a strike rate of 9982.