Which South Asian country's chief justice gets the highest salary?

ISLAMABAD – Acting President of Pakistan Sadiq Sanjrani recently notified an increase in the salaries of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and other judges of the Supreme Court.

The monthly salary of the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been increased to Rs1,229,189 and in US dollars it becomes over $4,360 as per the current exchange rate.

The South Asian Index, a twitter handle, has shared a comparison of the salaries being received by the top judges of the South Asian countries.

A chart shared by the online portal shows the top judge of Pakistan is drawing the highest salary as compared to other countries of South Asia.

The Pakistani government has increased the salary of the Chief Justice to Rs1.2 millions per month.

A comparison of salaries of the top judges in South Asia, in US dollar, per month, exclusive of other perks.

The chief justice of India, as per the index, receives $3,414 per month while monthly salary of Bangladesh’s top judge stands at $2,860 and Maldives’ $2,404.

The per month salary of Bhutan’s top judge stands at $1,828 while the salary of the Nepal’s top judge is $723. The chief justice of Sri Lanka receives lowest salary of $653 in the region.