Which Chinese consortium has bought 40pc of Pakistan Stock Market shares?

Famous Pakistani broadcast journalist Reham Khan on Thursday revealed how private Chinese investment was creating employment and economic opportunities in Pakistan.

The former BBC weather girl, who is the ex-wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, is now married to a US-based Pakistani actor. She claimed that a Chinese consortium has bought 40% of shares in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

She said in a tweet, "A Chinese consortium has bought 40% shares in Pakistan Stock Exchange, Alibaba Group has acquired a 45% stake in Telenor Microfinance Bank, two Chinese companies will be setting up a smartphone manufacturing plant in Faisalabad, and China’s Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery has started producing beer in Hub, Balochistan. These private Chinese investments have created employment and economic opportunities across Pakistan. Calling CPEC a debt trap is misrepresentation by & for Western interests."

Reham Khan's tweet comes just a couple of days after Chinese retail brand Alibaba's co-founder Jack Ma visited Pakistan in his private capacity.