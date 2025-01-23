Mushahid Hussain spills beans about meeting between Clinton, ex-chief justice for Nawaz Sharif’s release

ISLAMABAD – More details about Bill Clinton’s visit to Pakistan to save Nawaz Sharif from the death penalty shocked everyone, as senior politician Mushahid Hussain Syed now made a startling revelation regarding the meeting between former US President and then Chief Justice Irshad Hassan Khan, which reportedly took place in the bathroom.

In a recent statement, the former senator shared details of the alleged meeting, saying that Pervez Musharraf personally sent Justice Irshad behind Clinton to bathroom to provide an assurance about Nawaz Sharif’s fate. According to Hussain, the former President did not want to make such a public statement, which is why he arranged for the meeting to be held at such a place.

Justice Irshad Hassan Khan also confirmed that during the meeting, Clinton asked whether Nawaz Sharif would face the death penalty. The foemr jurist assured Clinton that Nawaz Sharif would not be sentenced to death, which ultimately led to Sharif’s release.

This revelation comes after former PCB Chairman Nasim Ashraf’s book Ring Side made similar claims, stirring speculation around the nature of the meeting. The claims have reignited debate on the role of international diplomacy in shaping political outcomes within Pakistan.

Mushahid Hussain also emphasized that President Clinton’s visit to Pakistan had one clear agenda which was to ensure release of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, whose imprisonment had become a bone of contention for two sides.

The recent statement highlights behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts and the lengths to which international figures went to influence the political landscape of Pakistan during a time of significant turmoil.