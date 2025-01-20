Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

‘Bill Clinton held secret meeting with Pakistan’s ex-Chief Justice to stop Nawaz Sharif’s Execution’

ISLAMABAD – An upcoming book covering Pakistan’s historical events has everyone talking as the author shared anecdotes of Nawaz Sharif’s controversial conviction and intervention of then US President Bill Clinton.

In startling revelation in his upcoming book ‘Ring Side’, Dr. Naseem Ashraf, ex-chief of PCB and National Commission for Human Development, claimed former US President Bill Clinton had off the record meeting with then Chief Justice of Pakistan during Musharraf’s era to block death penalty of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Quoting events from events held two decades back, Dr Naseem said Clinton visited South Asian nation with sole purpose of saving Nawaz Sharif from the death sentence, despite warnings from US State Department.

The new claims had everyone talking as they shed light on diplomatic efforts to prevent the former prime minister’s execution. The book launch is scheduled for tomorrow in Peshawar, with additional events planned across various cities in Pakistan.

The book further highlights Dr. Ashraf’s views on notable figures like Dr. Musaddiq Malik, Jemima Khan, and Imran Khan’s successful 2019 visit to the US. He discusses his leadership of the National Commission for Human Development, his challenges as PCB chairman, and key moments in cricket history, including Younis Khan’s resignation and the doping cases involving Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Asif.

All eyes are on the book’s launch, as Pakistanis are likely to know more about the events that changed history.

