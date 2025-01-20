Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gwadar Airport welcomes First Flight, marking new era for Pakistan’s Aviation

Gwadar Airport Welcomes First Flight Marking New Era For Pakistans Aviation

QUETTA – Gwadar International Airport finally opened with the arrival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-503 from Karachi, marking a major milestone in Pakistan’s aviation sector.

The inaugural flight was welcomed with double canon salute at the airport. The ceremony, which took place at the new airport located in the southwestern port city of Gwadar, saw participation of several high-ranking officials. Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, along with federal and provincial government representatives, as well as military officials, attended the event.

Governor of Balochistan Mandokhail, CM Sarfraz Bugti, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary of Aviation Ahsan Ali Mangi, and Director-General of Pakistan Airports Authority Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed, among others attended the event.

The Airport built at very crucial location is built with Rs 50 billion with support from a Chinese grant, and is equipped to handle large aircraft, including the Airbus A380, and offers refueling and cargo services to over 50 airlines daily. The airport is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity and economic development.

It all started in 2019 and was completed in November 2024 as the project is key component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, aimed at boosting trade, tourism, and industrial growth in Balochistan and the surrounding areas.

This development is seen as a transformative step for Pakistan’s aviation industry and will play a crucial role in the growth of the region’s economy by improving accessibility and facilitating international and domestic travel.

China and Pakistan collaborate on New Gwadar International Airport project

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 280.2
EUR Euro 288 290.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342 345.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
AUD Australian Dollar 174.25 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.1 747.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 37.97 38.37
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.29 61.89
NZD New Zealand $ 154.23 156.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.25 24.55
OMR Omani Riyal 723.4 731.9
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.64 24.94
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 7.86 8.01
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search