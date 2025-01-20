Gwadar Airport welcomes First Flight, marking new era for Pakistan’s Aviation

QUETTA – Gwadar International Airport finally opened with the arrival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-503 from Karachi, marking a major milestone in Pakistan’s aviation sector.

The inaugural flight was welcomed with double canon salute at the airport. The ceremony, which took place at the new airport located in the southwestern port city of Gwadar, saw participation of several high-ranking officials. Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, along with federal and provincial government representatives, as well as military officials, attended the event.

Governor of Balochistan Mandokhail, CM Sarfraz Bugti, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary of Aviation Ahsan Ali Mangi, and Director-General of Pakistan Airports Authority Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed, among others attended the event.

The Airport built at very crucial location is built with Rs 50 billion with support from a Chinese grant, and is equipped to handle large aircraft, including the Airbus A380, and offers refueling and cargo services to over 50 airlines daily. The airport is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity and economic development.

It all started in 2019 and was completed in November 2024 as the project is key component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, aimed at boosting trade, tourism, and industrial growth in Balochistan and the surrounding areas.

This development is seen as a transformative step for Pakistan’s aviation industry and will play a crucial role in the growth of the region’s economy by improving accessibility and facilitating international and domestic travel.