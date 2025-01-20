Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Neeraj Chopra’s Wedding Pictures leave fans in awe

MUMBAI – Indian Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra made headlines as he announced his marriage in an emotional social media post, and expressed gratitude for entering a new chapter of his life with his wife.

Chopra was euphoric about starting a new chapter of life. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after, he said.

Neeraj’s post comprises pictures of his wife, Himani, who is a student in US. The wedding took place in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends, and Chopra’s uncle mentioned that a reception will be held to celebrate their marriage.

As the candid moments from his big day went viral, fans were quick to shower love on him.

Chopra bagged multiple titles, including a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics, making history as the first Asian to win Olympic gold in javelin. He is also the first Indian to win gold at the World Championships in 2023 and has earned medals at the World U-20 Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games.

Known for his consistent performance, he holds the junior world record in javelin and has emerged as a significant figure in Indian athletics, setting a world record in 2016.

