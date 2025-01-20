Fast track passport facility extended to 26 more cities

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate of Immigration and Passport has expanded the fast track passport services to 26 more cities across Pakistan.

The directorate has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the facility is now available in 47 cities as previously it was being provided in 21 cities.

The notification said the fast track passport service has now been made available in Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Kohat, Swabi, Swat, DI Khan, Bannu, Hangu, Abbottabad, Haripur, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bagha, and Rawlakot.

Previously, the service was available in following cities:

Islamabad

Rawalpindi

Lahore

Multan

Peshawar

Karachi

Quetta

Gujranwala

Faisalabad

Sialkot

Gujrat

Sheikhupura

Mandi-bahauddin

Narowal

Toba-Tek-Singh

Jhelum

Mardaan

Sukkur

Hyderabad

Pishin

Mastung

The fee for 36-page passport valid for 5 year stands at Rs 12,500, while the fee for a 10-year passport has been increased to Rs 16,200.

For 5-year 72-page travel document, the fee stands at Rs18,500 the 10-year validity is priced at Rs25,200.

Meanwhile, 100-page passport with 10-year validity period will now cost Rs32,000.