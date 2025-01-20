Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Supreme Court Additional Registrar comes under fire over non-scheduling of case

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Additional Registrar, Nazar Abbas, has been served a show-cause notice for contempt of court over delay in fixing case.

The apex court was moved as the cause list for the day was not issued. The bench, led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, expressed surprise that the case related to the Supreme Court benches’ powers had not been scheduled for hearing as ordered.

Deputy Registrar apprised the senior judges that Additional Registrar was on leave and that Judges Committee decided to set case for January 27 before Constitutional Bench. Justice Mansoor said that he was unaware about this matter, while Justice Ayesha Malik questioned unexplained alterations to the cause list.

Deputy Registrar explained that no written order had been received, prompting Justice Shah to demand an explanation for why the case had not been scheduled. Another judge of the top court said no one hold authority to transfer the case, calling the situation unprecedented.

The court issued show-cause notice to the Additional Registrar, directing him to explain why the case had not been fixed for hearing as ordered, and adjourned the hearing until January 21.

Supreme Court delists military courts case

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

