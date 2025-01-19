Supreme Court delists military courts case

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has delisted the case regarding civilians’ trials in military courts.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court Registrar, the case against civilians’ trials in military courts has been delisted for January 20 and 21.

The reason cited for delisting is the unavailability of Justice Bilal Hassan.

Meanwhile, as per the roster issued by the Registrar, a six-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan will hear key cases tomorrow. The bench includes Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

Additionally, the suo moto case on development funds for assembly members will be heard tomorrow, along with hearings on the ban on student unions and PTI’s petition against alleged electoral rigging.