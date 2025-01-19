Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Hamas releases 3 Israeli women hostages to Red Cross under ceasefire agreement

Hamas Releases 3 Israeli Women Hostages To Red Cross Under Ceasefire Agreement

Hamas has handed over 3 Israeli women hostages to Red Cross under Gaza ceasefire agreement.

According to international media, the Gaza ceasefire agreement was to take effect today, but Israel continued its aggression until the last moment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used the excuse of Hamas not releasing the names of the hostages being freed today to continue attacks.

In a recent development, Hamas released three Israeli hostages after revealing their names and handed them over to the Red Cross.

Earlier, the Israeli government confirmed receiving the names of three hostages from Hamas who were being released.

The Israeli government announced that following the receipt of the list, the Gaza ceasefire has now officially come into effect.

The list issued by Hamas includes the name of 24-year-old Romi Gonen, who was captured on October 7, 2023, from the Nova Festival.

Along with Romi Gonen, two other women, Emily Damari and Doron Stein Brecher, are also among those released.

The Israeli government stated that the first phase of the ceasefire was initially supposed to begin at 8:30am today, but a delay occurred due to Hamas releasing the list of hostages late.

Israel pulls back forces in Rafah as Gaza ceasefire starts today after 460 days of bloodshed

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

