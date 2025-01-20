Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 20 January 2025 – Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Today Gold Price in Pakistan is Rs282,400 per tola while rate of 10 grams of bullion stays at Rs242,112  for January 20 2025 Monday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 262,258 per tola, 21 Karat 250,337 and 18 Karat at 214,575.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 20 January 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs282,400
10 Grams Rs242,112

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs282,400 Rs242,112
Islamabad Rs282,400 Rs242,112
Lahore Rs282,400 Rs242,112
Multan Rs282,400 Rs242,112
Peshawar Rs282,400 Rs242,112

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 January 2025

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 280.2
EUR Euro 288 290.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342 345.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
AUD Australian Dollar 174.25 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.1 747.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 37.97 38.37
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.29 61.89
NZD New Zealand $ 154.23 156.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.25 24.55
OMR Omani Riyal 723.4 731.9
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.64 24.94
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 7.86 8.01
 

