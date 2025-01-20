Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 20 January 2025 – Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Today Gold Price in Pakistan is Rs282,400 per tola while rate of 10 grams of bullion stays at Rs242,112 for January 20 2025 Monday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 262,258 per tola, 21 Karat 250,337 and 18 Karat at 214,575.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 20 January 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs282,400 10 Grams Rs242,112

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad