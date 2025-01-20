Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

UAE 90 Days Visa now available without sponsor; Check Visa Fee and other details

ABU DHABI – Good news for those looking to travel to United Arab Emirates as multi-entry visit visa is being offered that allows foreigners to visit Gul nation without needing local sponsor.

Foreign nationals including Pakistanis can stay for up to 3 months to benefit communities, specifically those who are looking to visit family members.

UAE Multi Entry Visa needs proof of relationship, including birth or marriage certificates. Friends can also apply, but they must have valid reasons for their brief visit to attend events.

Those who are interested can apply for Visa through GDRFA portal, app, or service centers. The requisites include valid passport, two recent passport-sized pictures, bank details, and proof of employment or business.

UAE Multi Entry Visa Fee 2025

Visa Type Price 
30-day visa AED 300
60-day visa AED 500
90-day visa AED 700

A refundable deposit of AED 2,000 is required as financial security, along with minor administrative charges. Medical insurance is also must which costs AED 40-90.

News Desk
