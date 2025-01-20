Donald Trump’s Swearing-in and Inauguration Updates

WASHINGTON – All eyes turn to US President-elect Donald Trump inauguration as he will take oath for his second term as new President in big-fay ceremony that will include both traditional celebrations and a notable departure from past inaugurations.

In a first, Trump’s inauguration will have international guests that includes including his political rivals and foriegn members. Seven heads of state and two former leaders have been invited to attend, with an estimated half million guests expected.

Trump’s inauguration will be day filled with musical performances, a parade, and an inaugural speech, marking the beginning of Trump’s second term in office alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance.Donald Trump will take oath at 12.00 pm ET. In Pakistan, the event will be live on local TV from 10:00 pm today on Monday.

Donald Trump Inauguration Updates

International Guests

For his inauguration, Trump is inviting nearly a dozen foreign leaders, primarily conservative, breaking with the usual tradition of inviting only diplomats such as ambassadors or foreign ministers.

Leaders Attendance Argentina – President Javier Milei Confirmed China – President Xi Jinping Not Attending Italy – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Likely to Attend Hungary – Prime Minister Viktor Orban Not Attending India – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Not Attending Ecuador – President Daniel Noboa Confirmed El Salvador – President Nayib Bukele Not Confirmed Brazil – Former President Jair Bolsonaro Not Attending Poland – Former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Confirmed

Trump to sign 100 Executive Orders

The incoming president announced to sign close to 100 executive orders shortly after taking office, focusing on reversing many of the actions taken by the Biden administration.

Donald Trump and outgoing President Biden to Ride Together in limo to Capitol

For the first time, outgoing President Joe Biden and President-elect Trump will ride together in the same limo to the Capitol for the inauguration, a tradition that wasn’t followed in 2021.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a tea reception for Trump and Melania Trump before traveling together to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.

Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Trump highlighted the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire as a key achievement, taking credit for the deal that secured hostages’ release and halted the fighting.

TikTok gets second life Return

Trump celebrated TikTok’s return online in the U.S. after plans to ban it were delayed. He promised to sign an executive order to halt the divest-or-ban law following his swearing-in.

California Fire and Upcoming Visit

Trump announced plans to visit California on Friday to assess the damage caused by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. He expressed hope for a quick recovery and reconstruction. Trump also reaffirmed his vision for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, calling it a future highlight of American sporting and patriotic history.

More Updates to follow…