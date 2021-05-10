Hassan Ali becomes leading wicket-taker in 2021

LAHORE – Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali has managed to win hearts of cricket fans with his fiery fast bowling and ability to bamboozle batsmen across the world.

The right-arm fast bowler is currently the leading wicket-taker in all formats of cricket in 2021.

Hassan Ali took 40 wickets from 15 innings so far. At number two, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got 34 wickets from 10 innings while Shaheen Afridi is the third-highest wicket-taker this year with 29 wickets to his name from 19 innings.

England spinner Jack Leach stands fourth on the list with 28 wickets from 11 matches while Axar Patel managed to take 27 scalps from only seven innings.

Hassan Ali took total 14 wickets in two Test matches against Zimbabwe and got player of the series award.

Shaheen Afridi completes 50 wickets at the same ... 08:41 PM | 29 Apr, 2021 LAHORE – Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Thursday completed 50 Test wickets, achieving the milestone in ...

In the first Test match, Hassan Ali managed to take a stunning nine wickets in the match. He was given man of the match award. Pakistan had managed to win that game by an innings and 116 runs.

The visitors won the second match with an innings and 147 runs and took the series with 2-0.