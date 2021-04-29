Shaheen Afridi completes 50 wickets at the same age in same number of Test matches as Wasim Akram

08:41 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Shaheen Afridi completes 50 wickets at the same age in same number of Test matches as Wasim Akram
Share

LAHORE – Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Thursday completed 50 Test wickets, achieving the milestone in the same number of matches that bowling star Wasim Akram had previously done.

Afirdi completed his fifty of wickets while playing against Zimbabawe in the ongoing first Test match. This was the 16th Test match played by the young pacer.

Another similarity was also found between the bowling stars’ feat as both completed the 50 scalps at the age of 21.

In the first innings, Pakistan removed Zimbabwe for 176 runs after the hosts opted to bat first against Men in Green shirts after winning the toss.

Currently, leg spinner Yasir Shah is the fastest Pakistan bowler to take 50 Test wickets as he had achieved the milestone only in nine matches. 

Mohammad Rizwan makes to top 10 of ICC T20I ... 03:50 PM | 28 Apr, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan’s opener Mohammad Rizwan has entered into the top 10 of ICC Men’s T20I Player ...

More From This Category
PAKvZIM – First Test match begins in Harare ...
08:24 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
Mohammad Rizwan makes to top 10 of ICC T20I ...
03:50 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
Guptill, Russell and Shakib to feature in ...
11:43 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
South Africa Cricket fears ICC ban
11:01 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Babar Azam sends prayers to India facing Covid ...
09:59 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Pakistan qualify for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth ...
09:24 PM | 26 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tips to follow when walking for weight loss
08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr