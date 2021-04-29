Shaheen Afridi completes 50 wickets at the same age in same number of Test matches as Wasim Akram
LAHORE – Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Thursday completed 50 Test wickets, achieving the milestone in the same number of matches that bowling star Wasim Akram had previously done.
Afirdi completed his fifty of wickets while playing against Zimbabawe in the ongoing first Test match. This was the 16th Test match played by the young pacer.
5⃣0⃣ Test wickets!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 29, 2021
Congratulations @iShaheenAfridi 👏#ZIMvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/2YeM5u0REw
Another similarity was also found between the bowling stars’ feat as both completed the 50 scalps at the age of 21.
In the first innings, Pakistan removed Zimbabwe for 176 runs after the hosts opted to bat first against Men in Green shirts after winning the toss.
Currently, leg spinner Yasir Shah is the fastest Pakistan bowler to take 50 Test wickets as he had achieved the milestone only in nine matches.
