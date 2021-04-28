Mohammad Rizwan makes to top 10 of ICC T20I rankings

LAHORE – Pakistan’s opener Mohammad Rizwan has entered into the top 10 of ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings.

The in-form 28-year-old from Peshawar achieved this feat after unbeaten knocks of 82 and 91 in the first and third match of the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The official handle of the International Cricket Council also hailed the moment as it shared a post soon after the announcement of the new rankings. "Pakistan star @iMRizwanPak storms into the top Keycap ten of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batting," the caption reads.

Pakistan star @iMRizwanPak storms into the top 🔟 of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batting 👏



Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman gained five slots in the latest ICC T20I batsman rankings, to reach the 10th position. Overtaking England’s captain Eoin Morgan and Indian opener Rohit Sharma, he is now the second-highest ranked Pakistan batsman in the list, only behind skipper Babar Azam, who attained the third spot.

Earlier, Pakistani right-handed batsman was also named among Wisden Five Cricketers of the Year in 2021. The 28-year-old Rizwan becomes the 18th Pakistani in history to feature among cricketers of the year by the Wisden.