Brett Lee donates one Bitcoin for India's fight against coronavirus
Cricketer-turned commentator Brett Lee has stepped forward as he comes to India's aid in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave.
Currently in India for the ongoing IPL 2021, the 44-year-old has followed the footsteps of fellow-Australian pacer Pat Cummins' initiative.
Turning to his social media handles, he announced that he would be donating 1 Bitcoin to help with "the purchase of oxygen supplies for hospitals across India."
"India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need," he wrote.
"Well done Pat Cummins for the initiative yesterday", he further wrote.
Earlier, Cummins revealed that he would be donating US $50,000 to the 'PM Cares Fund' and now Lee has also jumped onto the bandwagon
India has been heavily hit by the second wave of the pandemic and recorded over 3.23 lakh new coronavirus on Tuesday. India also registered 2771 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna have also decided to donate hundred oxygen tanks to a local Indian organisation.
