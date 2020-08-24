94.4% patients recover from coronavirus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Around 94.4 percent patients have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan, according to the latest statistics.

The tally of recoveries reached 276,829 on Monday after the recovery of 993 patients over the last twenty-four hours.

There are now 10,188 active Covid-19 cases in the country.

Some 496 new coronavirus cases surfaced in the country after tests of 23,655 people over the last twenty-four hours.

Nine new deaths have also been reported during this period, taking the total virus-related fatalities to 6,244.